Star-studded Northfield Raiders have claimed another win
The Northfield Raiders continue to stay strong. When the team played the Dodge County Wildcats on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Northfield won the game 3-1 and now has six successive wins.
The Northfield Raiders continue to stay strong. When the team played the Dodge County Wildcats on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Northfield won the game 3-1 and now has six successive wins.
Next games:
The Raiders are set to face Hutchinson at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena, while the Wildcats face Park at 7 p.m. CST at Dodge County Ice Arena. Both games will be played on Friday.