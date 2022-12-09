Star-studded New Ulm Eagles win again in game against Fairmont Cardinals

The New Ulm Eagles are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Fairmont Cardinals on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 2-1 and New Ulm now has four wins in a row.

New Ulm's Jada Rahe scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Eagles started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Michelle Smith scoring in the first minute, assisted by Afton Hulke .

The Cardinals tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Abigail Sundeen in the middle of the first period, assisted by Harper Artz and Jozie Hoefker .

The Eagles' Jada Rahe took the lead late into the first, assisted by Brooke Arneson .

Next up:

Both teams play on Tuesday, with the Cardinals hosting the Trojans at 7 p.m. CST at Worthington Hockey Arena, and the Eagles playing the Tigers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.