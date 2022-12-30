Star-studded Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks win again in game against Hutchinson Tigers

The Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Hutchinson Tigers on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 9-0 and Mound Westonka/SWC now has five wins in a row.

Coming up:

The Tigers host Willmar on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The White Hawks will face Holy Family on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at David M. Thaler Sports Center.