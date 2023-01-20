Star-studded Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks have claimed another win

The Mound Westonka/SWC White Hawks continue to stay strong. When the team played the Breck Mustangs on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. Mound Westonka/SWC won the game 2-0 and now has five successive wins.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Gretta Pioske . Greer Hardacre and Sydney Leonard assisted.

Sydney Leonard increased the lead to 2-0 late into the third period, assisted by Lizzy Callahan .

Next games:

The White Hawks travel to Simley on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Vets Arena. The Mustangs visit Apple Valley to play the Eagles on Monday at 6 p.m. CST at Breck Ice Arena.