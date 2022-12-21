Star-studded Moose Lake Area Rebels have claimed another win

The Moose Lake Area Rebels continue to stay strong. When the team played the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Moose Lake Area won the game 3-2 and now has eight successive wins.

Moose Lake Area's Mackenzie Hoffman scored the game-winning goal.

The Rebels took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Hallie Klavu .

The Bluejackets tied it up 1-1 late in the first when Aune Boben scored, assisted by Abigail Sullivan.

Gracie Hartl scored early in the second period, assisted by Sandra Ribich and Megan Hattenberger .

Monroe Rewertz tied the game 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Lily Renskers and Aune Boben.

Mackenzie Hoffman took the lead five minutes later.

Next up:

The Bluejackets host Duluth Marshall on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena. The Rebels will face Simley on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Vets Arena.