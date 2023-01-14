Star-studded Moorhead Spuds win again in game against North Wright County River Hawks
The Moorhead Spuds are hard to stop at the moment, and against the North Wright County River Hawks on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 2-1 and Moorhead now has four wins in a row.
The visiting Spuds opened strong, early in the game with Olivia Kortan scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Kate Kosobud.
The Spuds' Bria Holm increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Kate Kosobud and Ella Holm.
The River Hawks narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the third period when Annica Walters beat the goalie, assisted by Belle Leland and Dani Weiland .
The River Hawks play Blake away on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST at North Dale Recreation Center. The Spuds will face East Grand Forks at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center.