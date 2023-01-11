Star-studded Minnetonka Skippers win again in game against Wayzata Trojans

The Minnetonka Skippers are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Wayzata Trojans on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 10-2 and Minnetonka now has 13 wins in a row.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Skippers led 5-0 going in to the second period.

The second period ended with a 8-1 lead for the Skippers.

The Skippers increased the lead to 9-1 early into the third period when Molly Ryan found the back of the net, assisted by Ella Nonweiller.

Grace Sadura increased the lead to 10-1 halfway through the third, assisted by Jemma McAlexander and Sloane Tia .

Davy Mokelke narrowed the gap to 2-10 four minutes later.

Next games:

The Trojans travel to Holy Family on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Victoria Ice Arena. The Skippers visit Edina to play the Hornets on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena.