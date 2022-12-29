Star-studded Minnetonka Skippers win again in game against Holy Family Fire
The Minnetonka Skippers are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Holy Family Fire on Wednesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-1 and Minnetonka now has 10 wins in a row.
The Skippers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Lauren Mack. Kendra Distad and Lindzi Avar assisted.
The Skippers' Senja Leeper increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Elly Klepinger and Ruby Rauk.
Bella Finnegan scored late into the second period, assisted by Josie Hemp.
Haley Box narrowed the gap to 3-1 late in the third period.
Coming up:
The Fire travel to Mound Westonka/SWC on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at David M. Thaler Sports Center. The Skippers will face Buffalo on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena.