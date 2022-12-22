SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Star-studded Minnetonka Skippers win again in game against Farmington Tigers

The Minnetonka Skippers are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Farmington Tigers on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 7-2 and Minnetonka now has seven wins in a row.

img_500204734_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 21, 2022 10:23 PM
Share

The Minnetonka Skippers are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Farmington Tigers on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 7-2 and Minnetonka now has seven wins in a row.

Coming up:

The Tigers play Owatonna away on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic. The Skippers will face Maple Grove at home on Monday at 12 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena - Walser Tourney.