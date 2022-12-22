Star-studded Minnetonka Skippers win again in game against Farmington Tigers
The Minnetonka Skippers are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Farmington Tigers on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 7-2 and Minnetonka now has seven wins in a row.
Coming up:
The Tigers play Owatonna away on Wednesday at 6 p.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic. The Skippers will face Maple Grove at home on Monday at 12 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena - Walser Tourney.