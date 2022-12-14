Star-studded Minnetonka Skippers win again in game against Eden Prairie Eagles

The Minnetonka Skippers are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Eden Prairie Eagles on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 8-0 and Minnetonka now has five wins in a row.

The visiting Skippers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Josie Hemp. Lindzi Avar and Molly Ryan assisted.

The Skippers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Ava Lindsay late into the first, assisted by Grace Sadura and Josie Hemp.

The Skippers scored six goals in second period an held the lead 8-0 going in to the second break.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Eagles hosting the River Hawks at 3 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena and the Skippers visiting the Pioneers at 12 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena.