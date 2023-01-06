Star-studded Minnetonka Skippers have claimed another win

The Minnetonka Skippers continue to stay strong. When the team played the Buffalo Bison on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. Minnetonka won the game 6-1 and now has 11 successive wins.

The Skippers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Lauren Goldsworthy. Lauren Mack and Josie Hemp assisted.

The Skippers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Josie Hemp netted one, assisted by Lauren Mack.

Five minutes into the period, Raegan Wurm scored a goal, making the score 2-1.

The Skippers made it 3-1 with a goal from Lauren Mack.

Senja Leeper increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Josie Hemp.

Bella Finnegan increased the lead to 5-1 only seconds later, assisted by Josie Hemp and Molly Ryan.

Bella Finnegan increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Skippers will play the River Hawks at 12 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena, and the Bison will play the Trojans at 2:30 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.