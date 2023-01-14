Star-studded Marshall Tigers have claimed another win
The Marshall Tigers continue to stay strong. When the team played the Worthington Trojans on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. Marshall won the game 8-1 and now has four successive wins.
Coming up:
The Trojans travel to Minnesota River on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Le Sueur Arena. The Tigers will face Waseca on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.