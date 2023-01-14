SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Star-studded Marshall Tigers have claimed another win

The Marshall Tigers continue to stay strong. When the team played the Worthington Trojans on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. Marshall won the game 8-1 and now has four successive wins.

img_500222554_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 13, 2023 09:11 PM
Coming up:

The Trojans travel to Minnesota River on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Le Sueur Arena. The Tigers will face Waseca on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.

