Star-studded Maple Grove Crimson have claimed another win

The Maple Grove Crimson continue to stay strong. When the team played the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Maple Grove won the game 3-0 and now has eight successive wins.

The hosting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Bella Shipley. Grace Erickson and Ella Olson assisted.

The Crimson increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Pim Wilhelmy scored, assisted by Emily Oakland.

The Crimson made it 3-0 when Stella Retrum beat the goalie, assisted by Kelsey Olson late in the third period. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Crimson will host Edina at 3 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center and the Elks will host Andover at 3 p.m. CST at Furniture and Things Community Event Center.