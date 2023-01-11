Star-studded Mankato East Cougars win again in game against Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers

The Mankato East Cougars are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-0 and Mankato East now has four wins in a row.

Next up:

The Cougars will travel to the Apple Valley Eagles on Friday at 5 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Panthers will face Visitation on the road on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. CST at St. Thomas Academy.