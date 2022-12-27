Star-studded Mankato East Cougars have claimed another win

The Mankato East Cougars continue to stay strong. When the team played the Delano/Rockford Tigers on Monday, they claimed yet another victory. Mankato East won the game 3-2 and now has five successive wins.

Next up:

On Tuesday, the Tigers will play the Tigers at 11 a.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 2 - Herb Brooks Tournament -- Gold Division, and the Cougars will play the Hilltoppers at 4 p.m. CST at Schwan's Super Rink 2 - Herb Brooks Tournament -- Gold Division.