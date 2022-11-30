Star-studded Luverne Cardinals win again in game against Marshall Tigers

The Luverne Cardinals are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Marshall Tigers on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-0 and Luverne now has five wins in a row.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Cardinals took the lead when Payton Behr scoredopened the scoring assisted by Kamryn Van Batavia.

Kamryn Van Batavia increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period, assisted by Payton Behr.

In the end the 3-0 came from Payton Behr who increased the Cardinals' lead, assisted by Kamryn Van Batavia and Izzy Steensma, late into the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

Next games:

The Cardinals host the Waseca Bluejays on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena. The Tigers will face New Ulm at home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena.