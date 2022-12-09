Star-studded Lakeville South Cougars win again in game against Burnsville
The Lakeville South Cougars are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Burnsville on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-0 and Lakeville South now has five wins in a row.
The Lakeville South Cougars are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Burnsville on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-0 and Lakeville South now has five wins in a row.
The Cougars took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Hana Fowler.
Hana Fowler scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Josie Grossman.
The Cougars increased the lead to 3-0, after only 17 seconds into the third period when Nicole McKinney scored, assisted by Chloe Hwong.
In the end the 4-0 came from Brynn O'Neill who increased the Cougars' lead, assisted by Theresa Soltys, in the middle of the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.
Next games:
Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Burnsville players hosting Shakopee at 7 p.m. CST at Burnsville Ice Center, and the Cougars visiting Apple Valley at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena.