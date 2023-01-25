Star-studded Lakeville South Cougars have claimed another win

The Lakeville South Cougars continue to stay strong. When the team played the Dodge County Wildcats on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Lakeville South won the game 3-0 and now has 11 successive wins.

The Cougars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Gabby Bouman. Brynn O'Neill and Theresa Soltys assisted.

Theresa Soltys scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Gabby Bouman and Brynn O'Neill.

The Cougars made it 3-0 when Ella Fowler beat the goalie, assisted by Hana Fowler and Lilly Hunst late.

Coming up:

The Cougars travel to Apple Valley on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena. The Wildcats will face Moose Lake Area on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Riverside Ice Arena.