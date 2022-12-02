Star-studded Lakeville North Panthers have claimed another win

The Lakeville North Panthers continue to stay strong. When the team played the Eagan Wildcats on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. Lakeville North won the game 2-0 and now has four successive wins.

The visiting Panthers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Shay Swanson. Addison Bowlby assisted.

The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Shay Swanson scored again, assisted by Addison Bowlby and Gracie Hanson.

Next games:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Wildcats hosting the Irish at 3 p.m. CST at Eagan Civic Arena, and the Panthers playing the Tigers at 1 p.m. CST at Ames Arena.