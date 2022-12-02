Star-studded Holy Angels Stars win again in game against Minneapolis

The Holy Angels Stars are hard to stop at the moment, and against Minneapolis on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-2 and Holy Angels now has four wins in a row.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Audrey Garton. Bella LaMere and Emilie Anderson assisted.

The Stars increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Reagan Loichle in the first period, assisted by Marissa Jung and Isabella Brama.

Celia Midtbo scored in the second period.

Halfway through the second period, the Stars' Masyn Mullin scored a goal, assisted by Audrey Garton and Reagan Loichle, making the score 3-1.

Celia Midtbo narrowed the gap to 3-2 late in the third period, assisted by Josie Vanmoorlehem-Flaig and Savannah Forrest .

Coming up:

The Minneapolis players hosts the Breck Mustangs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden. The Stars will face Mound Westonka/SWC on the road on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at David M. Thaler Sports Center.