Star-studded Holy Angels Stars win again in game against Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars
The Holy Angels Stars are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 7-0 and Holy Angels now has six wins in a row.
Next up:
The Jaguars play Simley away on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Stars will face Hill-Murray at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena.