Star-studded Holy Angels Stars have claimed another win

The Holy Angels Stars continue to stay strong. When the team played the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Holy Angels won the game 7-0 and now has six successive wins.

img_500237398_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 29, 2023 11:02 AM
Next games:

The Jaguars host the Simley Spartans on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Stars will face Hill-Murray at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena.