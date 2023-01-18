Star-studded Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning have claimed another win

The Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning continue to stay strong. When the team played the Superior Spartans on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Grand Rapids-Greenway won the game 8-3 and now has five successive wins.

The Lightning increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Kylie DeBay scored, assisted by Cali Madsen .

The Lightning increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Mira Rajala in the first period, assisted by Kalle Reed and Reanna Smith.

The Lightning's Kalle Reed increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first, assisted by Mercury Bischoff and Molly Pierce .

The Lightning scored four goals in second period an held the lead 8-1 going in to the second break.

Autumn Cooper narrowed the gap to 8-2 early into the third period, assisted by Makaela Reinke.

The Spartans narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third when Addy Benson beat the goalie, assisted by Kennedy Popplewell and Katelyn Stamper.

Next games:

The Spartans travel to Duluth on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The Lightning host Bemidji to play the Lumberjacks on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena.