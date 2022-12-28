Star-studded Gentry Stars win again in game against Rogers Royals

The Gentry Stars are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Rogers Royals on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-1 and Gentry now has five wins in a row.

The visiting Royals started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Avery Achterkirch scoring in the first period, assisted by McKenna Sandberg.

The Stars tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Skylar Salscheider scored, assisted by Alexa Hanrahan and Cara Sajevic.

The Stars took the lead with a goal from Campbell Heger in the first period, assisted by Rachel Agerter and Grace Delmonico.

The Stars' Grace Delmonico increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Rachel Agerter and JuliAnna Gazdik.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Stars.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Wednesday, with the Stars hosting the Panthers at 11:30 a.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena - Breck Holiday Tournament, and the Royals playing the Mustangs at 4:30 p.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena - Breck Holiday Tournament.