Star-studded Gentry Stars win again in game against Red Wing Wingers

The Gentry Stars are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Red Wing Wingers on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 15-0 and Gentry now has four wins in a row.

The Stars scored 10 goals in first period an held the lead 10-0 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 10-0 lead for the Stars.

The Stars increased the lead to 11-0 early into the third period when Ellie Sarauer beat the goalie, assisted by Ana Myers and Campbell Heger.

Grace Delmonico increased the lead to 12-0 nine minutes later.

Ana Myers increased the lead to 13-0 two minutes later, assisted by Skylar Salscheider.

Ana Myers increased the lead to 14-0 only seconds later, assisted by Skylar Salscheider.

The Stars made it 15-0 when Maiah Aanenson scored, assisted by Skylar Salscheider late in the third. That left the final score at 15-0.

Next games:

The Stars travel to Rogers on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena - Breck Holiday Tournament. The Wingers visit Austin to play the Packers on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena.