Star-studded Gentry Stars have claimed another win
The Gentry Stars continue to stay strong. When the team played the St. Cloud Crush on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Gentry won the game 10-1 and now has four successive wins.
The visiting Stars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Grace Delmonico. Rachel Agerter and Riley Reeves assisted.
Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Stars led 5-0 going in to the third period.
The Stars increased the lead to 6-0 within the first minute when JuliAnna Gazdik beat the goalie, assisted by Jenessa Gazdik.
Lauren Juncewski narrowed the gap to 6-1 four minutes later, assisted by Ava Schmidt and Jenna Amundson.
Alexa Hanrahan increased the lead to 7-1 just one minute later, assisted by Skylar Salscheider.
Campbell Heger increased the lead to 8-1 six minutes later, assisted by Rachel Agerter and Alexa Hanrahan.
JuliAnna Gazdik increased the lead to 9-1 just one minute later, assisted by Jenessa Gazdik.
Four minutes later, Rachel Agerter scored a goal yet again, assisted by Alexa Hanrahan and JuliAnna Gazdik.
Next up:
On Tuesday the Crush will play on the road against the Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center, while the Stars will face the Wildcats home at 7:30 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.