High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Star-studded Fergus Falls Otters win again in game against St. Cloud Crush

The Fergus Falls Otters are hard to stop at the moment, and against the St. Cloud Crush on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-1 and Fergus Falls now has seven wins in a row.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 11:01 PM
Next games:

The Otters host the Willmar Cardinals in the next game on the road on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center. The same day, the Crush will host the White Hawks at 7 p.m. CST at David M. Thaler Sports Center.

