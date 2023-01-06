SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Star-studded Fergus Falls Otters win again in game against River Lakes Stars

The Fergus Falls Otters are hard to stop at the moment, and against the River Lakes Stars on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-2 and Fergus Falls now has five wins in a row.

img_500214132_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 05, 2023 10:27 PM
Share

The Fergus Falls Otters are hard to stop at the moment, and against the River Lakes Stars on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-2 and Fergus Falls now has five wins in a row.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Stars will play the Lightning at 6 p.m. CST at Hallett Community Center, and the Otters will play the Prowlers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Community Arena.

Related Topics: FERGUS FALLS