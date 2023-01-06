Star-studded Fergus Falls Otters win again in game against River Lakes Stars
The Fergus Falls Otters are hard to stop at the moment, and against the River Lakes Stars on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-2 and Fergus Falls now has five wins in a row.
Coming up:
On Friday, the Stars will play the Lightning at 6 p.m. CST at Hallett Community Center, and the Otters will play the Prowlers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Community Arena.