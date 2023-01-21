Star-studded Fergus Falls Otters extended their unbeaten run with 2-1 win over East Grand Forks Green Wave

The game on Friday between the Fergus Falls Otters and the visiting East Grand Forks Green Wave finished 2-1. The result means the Fergus Falls remains unbeaten for the last 10 games.

Next up:

The Green Wave play against Gentry on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Sports Arena East. The Otters will face Sartell/Sauk Rapids on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Center.