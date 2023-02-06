Star-studded Farmington Tigers have claimed another win
The Farmington Tigers continue to stay strong. When the team played the Rosemount Irish on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Farmington won the game 5-1 and now has four successive wins.
Next up:
The teams play again on Wednesday, with the Tigers hosting Northfield at 7 p.m. CST, and the Irish hosting Eagan at 7 p.m. CST.