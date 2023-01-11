SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Star-studded Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles win again in game against East Grand Forks Green Wave

The Fargo Davies (N.D.) Eagles are hard to stop at the moment, and against the East Grand Forks Green Wave on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 10-4 and Fargo Davies now has four wins in a row.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 09:25 PM
Coming up:

The Green Wave host Grand Forks on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Eagles will face Devils Lake on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.

