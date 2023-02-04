Star-studded Edina Hornets win again in game against Stillwater Area Ponies

The Edina Hornets are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Stillwater Area Ponies on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-1 and Edina now has seven wins in a row.

The Ponies took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Kylie Ligday . Brooke Nelson and Josie Lang assisted.

Hannah Halverson scored in the second period.

Halfway through the second period, Lorelai Nelson scored a goal, assisted by Mary Velner and Lauren Zawoyski, making the score 2-1.

The Hornets increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Lauren Zawoyski found the back of the net, assisted by Lorelai Nelson and Tori Anderson. With that, the Hornets turned the game around.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Hornets hosting the River Hawks at 3 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena and the Ponies visiting the Huskies at 7 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center.