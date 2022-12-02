Star-studded Edina Hornets win again in game against Hill-Murray Pioneers

The Edina Hornets are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Hill-Murray Pioneers on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-1 and Edina now has four wins in a row.

The Hornets took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Hannah Halverson. Ellie Chapman and Cate McCoy assisted.

The Hornets increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Tori Anderson scored, assisted by Ellie Chapman.

The Pioneers narrowed the gap to 2-1 three minutes into the period when Chloe Boreen beat the goalie, assisted by Madelyn Morrell and Shae Stinnett.

Hornets' Lorelai Nelson tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-1. Lauren Zawoyski and Whitney Horton assisted.

Next games:

The Pioneers host the South St. Paul Packers in the next game on the road on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena. The same day, the Hornets will host the Fire at 3 p.m. CST at Victoria Ice Arena.