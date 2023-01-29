Star-studded Edina Hornets have claimed another win

The Edina Hornets continue to stay strong. When the team played the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Edina won the game 5-0 and now has five successive wins.

The visiting Hornets started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Hannah Halverson scoring in the first period, assisted by Whitney Horton.

The Hornets' Mary Velner increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period, assisted by Taylor Gardner and Kaylee Idrogo-Lam.

The Hornets increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Hannah Halverson found the back of the net yet again.

Late, Tori Anderson scored a goal, making the score 4-0.

The Hornets made it 5-0 when Whitney Horton scored, early into the third period. That left the final score at 5-0.

Coming up:

The Raiders host the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Highland Ice Arena. The Hornets will face Eden Prairie on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center.