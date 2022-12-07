Star-studded East Ridge Raptors win again in game against Park Wolfpack

The East Ridge Raptors are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Park Wolfpack on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 6-3 and East Ridge now has six wins in a row.

The Raptors took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Bella Schmidt . Lily Fetch assisted.

The Wolfpack tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Lauren Osland late into the first.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Raptors led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Natalie Post tied the game 3-3 early in the third period, assisted by Josie Leonard and Lauren Osland.

Addison Andre took the lead one minute later, assisted by Lily Fetch.

Sadie Roth increased the lead to 5-3 six minutes later, assisted by Lily Fetch and Bella Schmidt.

Cheyne Walz increased the lead to 6-3 three minutes later.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, as the Raptors host Woodbury at 7:30 p.m. CST at HealthEast Sports Center and the Wolfpack visit Forest Lake at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.