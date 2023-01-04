Star-studded Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers have claimed another win

The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers continue to stay strong. When the team played the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Duluth Marshall won the game 1-0 and now has six successive wins.

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday when the Hilltoppers host Rock Ridge at 7 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center and the Lumberjacks welcome the Moose Lake Area Rebels at 7 p.m. CST at Northwoods Ice Arena.