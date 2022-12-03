SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Star-studded Dodge County Wildcats win again in game against New Prague Trojans

The Dodge County Wildcats are hard to stop at the moment, and against the New Prague Trojans on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-0 and Dodge County now has six wins in a row.

500188241_bf4418d7ac08d04e38c84754805ea942.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 02, 2022 10:19 PM
Share

The Dodge County Wildcats are hard to stop at the moment, and against the New Prague Trojans on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-0 and Dodge County now has six wins in a row.

Next games:

The Wildcats travel to Owatonna on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Centre. The Trojans will face Red Wing on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at New Prague Community Center.

Related Topics: DODGE COUNTY