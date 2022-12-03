Star-studded Dodge County Wildcats win again in game against New Prague Trojans

The Dodge County Wildcats are hard to stop at the moment, and against the New Prague Trojans on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-0 and Dodge County now has six wins in a row.

Next games:

The Wildcats travel to Owatonna on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Centre. The Trojans will face Red Wing on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at New Prague Community Center.