Star-studded Crookston Pirates have claimed another win

The Crookston Pirates continue to stay strong. When the team played the Northfield Raiders on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Crookston won the game 4-2 and now has five successive wins.

The visiting Pirates took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Taylor Field. Reese Swanson and Brynley Coleman assisted.

Brekken Tull scored early into the second period, assisted by Kaylie Clauson.

The Raiders narrowed the gap to 2-1, after only 13 seconds into the third period when Ayla Puppe netted one, assisted by Grace McCoshen.

Cassie Solheim increased the lead to 3-1 four minutes later, assisted by Taylor Field and Ashlyn Bailey.

Tove Sorenson narrowed the gap to 3-2 five minutes later, assisted by Ayla Puppe and Lucy Boland.

Emma Laplante increased the lead to 4-2 six minutes later, assisted by Brynley Coleman and Ashlyn Bailey.

Next games:

The Raiders travel to Rosemount on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center. The Pirates will face Fergus Falls on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Community Arena.