Star-studded Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers have claimed another win

The Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers continue to stay strong. When the team played the Armstrong/Cooper Wings on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. Centennial/Spring Lake Park won the game 5-2 and now has five successive wins.

The Panthers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Lauren O'Hara . Hannah Thompson assisted.

The Wings tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Ruby Monogue scored.

The Panthers took the lead with a goal from Teagan Kulenkamp late into the first, assisted by Brooke Ueland.

The Panthers scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Panthers face Anoka at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Ice Arena and the Wings take on Andover at home at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena.