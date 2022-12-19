Star-studded Andover Huskies win again in game against Elk River/Zimmerman Elks

The Andover Huskies are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Elk River/Zimmerman Elks on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 6-0 and Andover now has five wins in a row.

The Huskies took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Isa Goettl. Courtney Little assisted.

The Huskies increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Ella Boerger late into the first.

The Huskies' Amelia McQuay increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Mackenzie Jones and Maya Engler.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Huskies.

Next up:

The Elks play Duluth away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Heritage Center Arena. The Huskies will face Moorhead at home on Monday at 2:15 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena - Walser Tourney.