Star-studded Andover Huskies have claimed another win

The Andover Huskies continue to stay strong. When the team played the Wayzata Trojans on Wednesday, they claimed yet another victory. Andover won the game 7-1 and now has eight successive wins.

The visiting Huskies took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ella Boerger. Madison Brown and Maya Engler assisted.

The Trojans' Nicole Britz tied the game 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Kaitlyn Knutson and Julia Ostapeic .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Huskies led 5-1 going in to the third period.

Ella Boerger increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period, assisted by Maya Engler and Madison Brown.

Isa Goettl increased the lead to 7-1 late into the third assisted by Maya Engler.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Trojans will play the Skippers at 12 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena, and the Huskies will play the Ponies at 7 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center.