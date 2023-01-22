Star-studded Albert Lea Tigers win again in game against Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers

The Albert Lea Tigers are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-1 and Albert Lea now has five wins in a row.

Coming up:

The Tigers play Rosemount away on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena. The Panthers will face Prairie Centre at home on Monday at 6 p.m. CST at Sauk Centre Civic Arena.