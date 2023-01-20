St. Croix Valley Fusion win on the road against Red Wing Wingers

The St. Croix Valley Fusion won the road game against the Red Wing Wingers 4-2 on Thursday.

The Fusion took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Morgan Kivel. Oaklie Holldorf and Alexis Ralston assisted.

The Wingers tied the game 1-1 in the middle of the first when Grace Handwerk scored, assisted by Cheyenne Tyler .

The Fusion's Trinity Mittl took the lead late into the first, assisted by Kraly Walker.

The Fusion increased the lead to 3-1 early into the second period when Kendra Harmon scored, assisted by Sophia John and Alayna Brightbill.

Alisha Latham increased the lead to 4-1 in the third period, assisted by Nathalie Rotsaert.

Alexis Pauzauskie narrowed the gap to 4-2 two minutes later.

Coming up:

The Wingers travel to South St. Paul on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena. The Fusion will face North St. Paul/Tartan on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at United Civic Center Ice Arena.