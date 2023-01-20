St. Croix Valley Fusion win 4-2 on the road against Red Wing Wingers

The St. Croix Valley Fusion won on the road on Thursday, handing the Red Wing Wingers a defeat 4-2.

The Fusion took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Morgan Kivel. Oaklie Holldorf and Alexis Ralston assisted.

The Wingers tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Grace Handwerk halfway through the first, assisted by Cheyenne Tyler .

The Fusion's Trinity Mittl took the lead late into the first, assisted by Kraly Walker.

The Fusion increased the lead to 3-1 early into the second period when Kendra Harmon netted one, assisted by Sophia John and Alayna Brightbill.

Alisha Latham increased the lead to 4-1 in the third period, assisted by Nathalie Rotsaert.

Alexis Pauzauskie narrowed the gap to 4-2 two minutes later.

Next games:

The Wingers play South St. Paul away on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena. The Fusion will face North St. Paul/Tartan at home on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at United Civic Center Ice Arena.