High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

St. Croix Valley Fusion beat Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers

The St. Croix Valley Fusion won their road game against the Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers on Thursday, ending 7-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 02, 2022 12:07 AM
The Fusion scored four goals in first period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the first break.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Fusion led 7-1 going in to the third period.

Coming up:

The Panthers play Red Wing away on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena. The Fusion will face North St. Paul/Tartan at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at United Civic Center Ice Arena.