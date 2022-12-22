St. Cloud Crush win against Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres in overtime

The St. Cloud Crush managed to squeeze out an overtime road win against the Sartell/Sauk Rapids Storm'n Sabres, ending 4-3 in the action on Tuesday.

St. Cloud's Liz Bell scored the game-winning goal.

The Crush took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Ava Schmidt. Molly Burkstrand and Liz Bell assisted.

The Storm’n Sabres tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Emily VanVickle late into the first, assisted by Brooke Pogatchnik and Peyton Sabart.

Jenna Amundson scored early into the second period, assisted by Lauren Juncewski and Maggie O'Hara.

Storm’n Sabres' Brooke Pogatchnik tallied a goal late, making the score 2-2. Megan Hess and Emily VanVickle assisted.

The Storm’n Sabres took the lead early in the third period when Sella Grams scored, assisted by Anna Lundeen.

Molly Burkstrand tied the game 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Liz Bell and Ava Schmidt. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 7:23 before Liz Bell scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Maggie O'Hara.

Coming up:

On Wednesday, the Storm’n Sabres will host the Magicians at 7 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena and the Crush will play against the Eagles at 5 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena.