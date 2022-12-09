St. Cloud Crush secure much-needed win

The St. Cloud Crush have gone through a tough spell with a run of four straight defeats. But after a 3-1 victory over the River Lakes Stars, things are looking brighter.

The Crush took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ella Gebhardt . Jaci Heitkamp assisted.

The Stars' Sophia Hess tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Aubree McDonagh.

The Crush took the lead early into the third period when Jenna Amundson scored, assisted by Maggie O'Hara.

Teagan Ruprecht increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the third, assisted by Tatum O'Neal and Jaci Heitkamp.

Next up:

The Stars host Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at River Lake Civic Arena. The Crush will face Willmar on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Center.