St. Cloud Crush reverse deficit to clinch victory

The St. Cloud Crush were challenged and were behind by 1-2 after two periods in the game against the Minot (N.D.) Magicians. However, the change came in the third period and the game ended in 3-2 for home-team St. Cloud.

St. Cloud's Teagan Ruprecht scored the game-winning goal.

The Crush took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ava Schmidt.

Taylor Cope scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Sydnee Bartsch.

Payton Lang then tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Brynn Hanson assisted.

Maggie O'Hara tied the game 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Molly Burkstrand.

Teagan Ruprecht took the lead six minutes later.