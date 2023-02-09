St. Cloud Crush gets the better of Alexandria Cardinals

St. Cloud Crush got away with a win on Thursday in its road game against the Alexandria Cardinals. The game finished 3-2.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Lauren Juncewski.

The Crush's Molly Burkstrand increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first.

Lauren Hornstein scored in the second period, assisted by Jersey Severson.

In the middle of the second period, Maggie O'Hara scored a goal, making the score 3-1.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period when Lillian Dutton netted one, assisted by Sophia Korynta.