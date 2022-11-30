St. Cloud Crush beat Rock Ridge Wolverines

The St. Cloud Crush won their home game against the Rock Ridge Wolverines on Friday, ending 6-2.

The Crush took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Lauren Juncewski. Ava Schmidt assisted.

The Crush increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Jenna Amundson scored, assisted by Molly Burkstrand.

The Crush's Lauren Juncewski increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Kylie Smith and Ava Schmidt.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Crush led 5-1 going in to the third period.

The Crush increased the lead to 6-1 within the first minute when Liz Bell netted one again, assisted by Lauren Juncewski.

Natalie Bergman narrowed the gap to 6-2 late into the third period.

Next games:

The Crush are set to face Gentry at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Municipal Arena - Turkey Trot, while the Wolverines face Sartell/Sauk Rapids at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Municipal Arena - Turkey Trot. Both games are scheduled for Saturday.